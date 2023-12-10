Beware of manipulation of Grindr dating app by anti-socials: Coimbatore City Police

December 10, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The city police have cautioned people against falling prey to anti-socials allegedly manipulating Grindr dating app, in the wake of a flurry of complaints registered at police stations.

It has come to the notice of the police that anti-socials instal the dating app and lure gullible customers to desolate spots to rob them of belongings with brute force. The victims are threatened against lodging complaints with the police.

A press release said that though action was being taken on the registered cases, not all affected persons lodge complaints due to fear of social stigma, and that this factor emboldened the anti-socials.

Since the persistence of this crime could even endanger lives of the gullible customers, there should be no hesitance in lodging complaints, the press release said.

Affected people intending to lodge their complaints without revealing their identity could do so using the QR code of the Coimbatore City Police facebook page, the release said.