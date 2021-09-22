Coimbatore

‘Beware of job scams’

Erode The Erode District Police have asked unemployed youths to remain cautious while dealing with people who promise government jobs for a huge sum.

A release said that fraudulent persons might approach unemployed youths claiming that they knew senior officials in government departments and politicians. They would give false promises and collect money in lakhs to arrange jobs and cheat youths. In the past two years, 11 such cases were registered in the district. Only based on written test and interview, candidates were selected for government jobs. If people come across such persons, they can alert the District Police Office at 96552-20100. The details of the callers would be kept confidential, the release added.


