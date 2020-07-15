Coimbatore

‘Beware of fraudsters’

The Salem district police has warned the public to beware of fraudsters offering more financial profit from small financial investments and advised to inform police if they are approached by such persons.

In a release, Superintendent of Police S. Deepa Ganiger advised the public to not to invest their money in businesses falling to false promises of fraudsters promising higher interests, money doubling, multi-level marketing and others. Dr. Ganiger also asked the public to inform police if any persons approach them with fraudulent schemes.

