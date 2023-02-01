Better roads urgent need of workers and residents in Chinnavemdampatti

February 01, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

“I have been living here since Jawaharlal Nehru was Prime Minister of India. Back then, there were mud roads, but they were not so bumpy. The roads today have been uneven and pothole-ridden for about seven years,” said a 72-year-old resident and shopkeeper in Chinnavemdampatti on Wednesday.

C. Palanisamy said, “there are many (manufacturing) sheds here and the workers while travelling around often trip and fall. The roads in some parts near the councillor’s office are quite clean, but other roads in many areas remain stony and rutted.”

R. Baby, a resident of Bharathi Street, said a portion of a road in the area gave in a few months back and needs to be fixed as soon as possible to avoid major mishaps. “Many have fallen while driving in late hours. It must be repaired before anything fatal happens,” she said.

Corporation officials said roads were dug up for pipeline-laying work under the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board’s Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme in a few areas by the civic body. In some places, the distribution lines are yet to be installed, so, roads cannot be laid to avoid additional re-digging. Once all the works under AMRUT are complete, we will re-lay the roads, they said.

Regarding patchworks, the officials mentioned that funds of ₹10 lakh for carrying out works on roads in Bharathi Street, Anjugam Nagar, Pillaiyar Kovil Street etc., have been sanctioned by the Corporation during meetings in December and January. Works for the same will begin soon, they said.

The work for an urban health and wellness centre in Vellakinar, under the Namakku Naame Thittam, is nearing completion, said V. Ramamoorthy of CPI (M), the ward councillor. A compound wall will be also erected for the centre, he added.