ADVERTISEMENT

Better roads urgent need of workers and residents in Chinnavemdampatti

February 01, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

R. Aishwaryaa

A badly damaged road near Bharathi Street in Chinnavedampatti. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

“I have been living here since Jawaharlal Nehru was Prime Minister of India. Back then, there were mud roads, but they were not so bumpy. The roads today have been uneven and pothole-ridden for about seven years,” said a 72-year-old resident and shopkeeper in Chinnavemdampatti on Wednesday.

C. Palanisamy said, “there are many (manufacturing) sheds here and the workers while travelling around often trip and fall. The roads in some parts near the councillor’s office are quite clean, but other roads in many areas remain stony and rutted.”

R. Baby, a resident of Bharathi Street, said a portion of a road in the area gave in a few months back and needs to be fixed as soon as possible to avoid major mishaps. “Many have fallen while driving in late hours. It must be repaired before anything fatal happens,” she said.

Corporation officials said roads were dug up for pipeline-laying work under the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board’s Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme in a few areas by the civic body. In some places, the distribution lines are yet to be installed, so, roads cannot be laid to avoid additional re-digging. Once all the works under AMRUT are complete, we will re-lay the roads, they said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Regarding patchworks, the officials mentioned that funds of ₹10 lakh for carrying out works on roads in Bharathi Street, Anjugam Nagar, Pillaiyar Kovil Street etc., have been sanctioned by the Corporation during meetings in December and January. Works for the same will begin soon, they said.

The work for an urban health and wellness centre in Vellakinar, under the  Namakku Naame Thittam, is nearing completion, said V. Ramamoorthy of CPI (M), the ward councillor. A compound wall will be also erected for the centre, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US