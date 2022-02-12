Better roads, garbage removal major demands

SALEM

12 February 2022 22:43 IST

Kondalampatti is one of the entries to the Salem city and residents here are hoping that the new Corporation Council would offer better roads and better drain facilities in the region.

The Kondalampatti zone consists of 16 wards, Ward 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59 and 60. Kondalampatti forms the Zone -4 of Salem Corporation. Parts of Kitchipalayam, Dadagapatti, Kondalampatti, Selanaikenpatti and Anadhanapatti falls in this zone. Chettiyars, Scheduled Caste communities, and Vanniyars form the major community base in the zone. Ward 45 has been reserved for Scheduled Castes (women), and Wards 46, 48, 49, 53, 54 and 55 have been reserved for women (general).

The AIADMK, DMK, Indian National Congress, Makkal Needhi Maiam, BJP, and DMDK are some of the prominent parties which has fielded candidates in the zone. The AIADMK is hopeful that the welfare schemes announced during previous regime would turn into votes this time. Textile business and weaving mills are the major occupation in the region and the DMK is hopeful that announcements like textile park for Salem would attract voters to vote for the party.

Speedy completion of underground drainage works on the Trichy Main Road has been a long-standing demand of the public here as the works have been continuing for over a year. R. Akash, a resident here said that people of the zone demand that the new council must repair all roads in the area as they have not been repaired for the past 10 years.

He also observed that measures must be taken to reduce traffic congestion in the area. The Selanaikenpatti junction, a major junction in Salem, needs steps for traffic decongestion and is a major demand of the public. Mr. Akash added that waste must be cleared on regular basis in the zone and common bins are always overflowing with waste.

Public here have been demanding measures to prevent rainwater stagnation near the railway underpasses at E. Natamangalam and on Sankari-Puthur Main Road. Residents have also been demanding measures for better drain facilities and outflow channels from waterbodies in the region to prevent flooding in areas near the waterbodies.