Bereft of orders, small-scale industries in Tiruppur resort to alternate day work strategy to remain afloat

July 26, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

R Krishnamoorthy

Against the backdrop of closure of many manufacturing units, small-scale knitwear industries in Tiruppur are resorting to alternate day employment for the workforce to keep themselves afloat.

The migrant workers are said to be struggling to survive and are leaving the town in droves. A section of industries has adopted the strategy of alternate day work in order to retain the workforce in anticipation of improvement in the situation, Krishnaraj, an industrialist, said.

According to industry sources, the knitwear manufacturing industry has not been able to match up to the competitiveness of Bangaladesh garment trade sector, in the absence of a level-playing field.

Though Bangladesh imports 60 % of the inputs for the garments industry from India, the tax breaks enjoyed by the garments sector there has given it a competitive edge.

Elected representatives have been espousing the cause of the industrialists with the Central and State governments, and have highlighted the impediments faced by the knitwear industry in Tiruppur in sustaining themselves.

Raising the matter in Parliament last week, Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan said the hosiery industry was faced with unprecedented problems and that more than half of the companies were closed.

The MP cited demonetisation, GST, unstable and spiralling cost, and increased electricity charges as causes for the decline of employment-intensive industry providing employment to migrant workers from several States.

There was a severe setback to the socio-economic conditions in the district, a major hosiery hub exports to five continents, accounting for substantial foreign exchange, due to the closure of thousands of MSMEs, he said, urging the Centre to take immediate remedial measures to safeguard the hosiery industries in the district.

