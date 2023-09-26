Bengaluru bandh | Vehicle movement disrupted at Tamil Nadu - Karnataka border in Erode district

September 26, 2023 01:29 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST - ERODE

Movement of vehicles between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at the inter-State border near Hasanur in Talavadi Hills of Erode district was disrupted on Tuesday, September 26 due to bandh called by various farmers organisations in Karnataka against releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

The Dindigul – Bengaluru National Highway 948 passes through the core area of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve and Punajanur check-post in Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka. Except for ambulances, vehicles carrying milk and essential commodities, other vehicles were not allowed to cross the Punajanur check-post.

As many as nine bus services were operated by Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) from Erode and Sathyamangalam to various destinations in Karnataka. Due to the bandh, those buses were not operated. Likewise, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) did not operate buses to Talavadi and other destinations here.

Police said a few private vehicles proceeding for work at both the sides were allowed to cross the check posts. Likewise, vehicle movement through Bargur hills to Karnataka was also stopped to prevent untoward incidents.

