Benefits handed over to wife of estate worker killed in gaur attack in the Nilgiris

February 08, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner, Nilgiris, on Tuesday handed over provident fund, Employees Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme (EDLI) benefits and pension payment order to the wife of a man killed in gaur attack.

“Ranjay Mooshahary, Regional PF Commissioner, Coimbatore, took cognizance of the news report in The Hindu dated January 28, 2023 with regard to the accidental death of a tea estate worker due to gaur attack and directed the officials concerned to take swift action to procure the required details from the employer and release all the entitled benefits… that is, provident fund, insurance and pension to the widow of the deceased PF member, Bire Shing Dhanwar, at the earliest,” a press release from the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation said.

The claim was received and processed within a period of three days, it was stated.

