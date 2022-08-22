Beneficiary receives spot order for green house in Dharmapuri

When M. Suresh, a wage labourer came to the Collectorate with a petition seeking a house for his homeless family, little did he think he would return home a with an order for a green house signed by Collector K.Shanthi.

On Monday, M. Suresh arrived at the grievance day with a petition seeking a house under a government scheme for his family. The wage labourer from Thottardanahalli village in thandukaranahalli panchaayt in Palacodde was homeless and appealed to the Collector for any intervention.

Similarly, COVID ex-gratia for the family of a conservancy worker, who had died due to COVID-19 was also granted. K.Saroja, a conservancy worker in Balajangamana halli panchayat in Nallampalli had died to COVID. Upon receiving a petition, and the requisite documents, the Collector granted the ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh to the spouse Devaraj.