Beneficiaries under PM-Kisan scheme in Erode asked to complete eKYC procedure to receive 12th instalment

August 11, 2022 17:21 IST

Of the total 95,354 beneficiaries under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, only 32% farmers had linked their Aadhaar number with savings bank accounts while 68% farmers are yet to complete the process.

A release from Collector H. Krishnanunni said that under the scheme, the Centre was giving an assistance of ₹6,000 in three instalments a year to the farmers and so far 11 instalments were given. The government had made eKYC mandatory for the registered farmers to receive the 12 th instalment. The 12th instalment for the period from August to November 2022 would be released and the beneficiaries had to link their Aadhaar number with bank account and also confirm it in the website www.pmkisan.gov.in.

Farmers, who were yet to link their Aadhaar number with bank accounts, were asked to complete the process at the earliest by visiting the respective bank branches. They could also visit the nearest e-sevai centre and complete the process, the release added. “Only if the eKYC is completed, beneficiaries will receive the 12 th instalment”, the release said.

