Beneficiaries under PM-KISAN scheme asked to complete eKYC procedure by July 31

Staff Reporter ERODE July 28, 2022 18:01 IST
Farmers in the district were asked to complete eKYC procedure by linking their Aadhaar number with savings bank account by July 31 so that they continue to receive the 12th instalment of financial aid under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

A release from Joint Director of Agriculture S. Chinnasamy said the Centre was giving an assistance of ₹6,000 in three instalments a year to the farmers. In Erode district, a total of 95,354 farmers had received 11 instalments.

The government had made eKYC mandatory for the registered farmers to receive the aid. So far, the assistance was credited to the beneficiaries’ savings bank account directly wherein under the new system, it would be released based on Aadhaar number.

The 12th instalment for the period from August to November 2022 would be released and the beneficiaries had to link their Aadhaar number with bank account and also confirm it in the website www.pmkisan.gov.in.

Farmers who were yet to link their Aadhaar number with bank account were asked to complete the process at the earliest by visiting the respective bank branches. They could also visit the nearest e-sevai centre and complete the process, the release added.

