Beneficiaries receive ₹5.57 crore as loan through TAMCO, says Minorities Commission chairperson

Loans amounting to ₹5.57 crore were distributed to 570 beneficiaries through the Tamil Nadu Minorities Economic Development Corporation (TAMCO), Rev. Fr. Joe Arun, Chairperson of the Tamil Nadu State Minorities Commission, said on Thursday.

Speaking at a consultative meeting at the Salem Collectorate, Mr. Joe Arun highlighted that the Commission, established in 1989, focuses on the welfare of minority communities, including Muslims, Christians, Buddhists, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains, and language minorities. He explained that various schemes are being implemented to address the needs and grievances of these communities.

In Salem district alone, 400 individuals registered with the Ulema and Other Personnel Welfare Board. Welfare assistance worth ₹10.24 lakh was distributed to 130 beneficiaries, while 291 individuals received bicycles under the free bicycle scheme, valued at ₹14.97 lakh. Additionally, a ₹2.25 lakh subsidy was provided to nine Ulema members for the purchase of two-wheelers.

Mr. Arun further detailed that 71 minority beneficiaries were given sewing machines with electric motors, worth ₹4.10 lakh. A total of 682 women from rural areas benefited from educational assistance. He also emphasised the role of TAMCO in providing low-interest personal, educational, and commercial loans to improve the livelihoods of minorities.

In addition to these schemes, funds and subsidies are being allocated for the renovation of churches. The chairperson also distributed welfare assistance worth ₹18.73 lakh to 220 beneficiaries at the event.

The meeting was attended by District Collector R. Brindha Devi, Commission Vice Chairperson M.M. Abdul Kuthoos, and other members of the Commission, including Hamilton Welson, A. Sornaraj, Nagore A.H. Nazimuddin, Praveen Kumar Thatiya, Rajendra Prasad, J. Mohammed Rafi, and S. Vasanth. Salem Corporation Commissioner Ranjeet Singh and Superintendent of Police Gautam Goyal, along with other department officials, were also present.

