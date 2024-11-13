Beneficiaries receive ₹22.15 lakh in loans from TAMCO for minority welfare

Loans totalling ₹22.15 lakhs were distributed to 34 beneficiaries by the Tamil Nadu State Minorities Commission Chairperson Rev. Fr. Joe Arun through the Tamil Nadu Minorities Economic Development Corporation (TAMCO) in Coimbatore city on Wednesday.

At an event held for the welfare of minorities, Fr. Arun highlighted that 97 beneficiaries in the district had received various aid, including loans, free sewing machines, two-wheeler subsidies for ulemas, and loans from the Christian Women Aid Society. Additionally, welfare cards from the Christian Workers Welfare Board were distributed.

“We are a monitoring body ensuring that all schemes for minorities reach the intended beneficiaries. Our goal is to cover all 38 districts within this year to ensure minorities in each district benefit fully from these schemes,” he said.

“The Ulema Welfare Board in the district has registered a total of 301 members, and the pension amount has increased from ₹1,000 to ₹1,200, while the assistance for spectacles has been raised from ₹500 to ₹750,” he added.

According to the 2011 census, Coimbatore district had a minority population of 4,06,417, accounting for 12% of its total population of 34,50,562, comprising communities such as Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, and others.

Fr. Arun added that a primary demand raised by the minorities in Coimbatore was the establishment of a burial ground and kabrastan. During discussions, the District Collector assured that the issue would be resolved in two weeks. Nearly 250 petitions were submitted, and officials concerned were assigned to address the issues, he said.

