Beneficiaries get houses under PMAY, but no water supply

Residents of housing units built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) are awaiting water supply a month after many families shifted into the new building here at Billanakuppam panchayat in Kundarapalli, some 10 km from Krishnagiri town.

The housing complex built with 525 houses targeted to cover BPL households was completed this October. Many families had applied for houses under the scheme four years ago. “By January 2021, we were asked to pay Rs.₹1.45 lakh for a single room houses,” says Rathna.

While Rathna is relieved that she finally has a house of her own, after living in rented tenements all her life, she is aggrieved by the lack of water connection.

The houses were allotted through a lot system and the families were asked to take possession as early as possible even without the water supply. “We were told the supply would be fixed soon, “ says Rathna. But a month into moving in, the residents walk a distance to fetch water for all purposes.

The housing complex is equipped with three motors for pumping up water to the tanks. However, the delay in the payment to Tangedco had stalled water connection so far. “Many families moved in to avoid one more month’s of rent. We all moved in after Deepavali. I used to pay ₹3,000 as rent,” says Sathyavani, who used to work as a food supplier in a small eatery in Krishnagiri town.

Ever since she moved in with her family to Kundarapalli, far removed from employment prospects of Krishnagiri municipal town, Sathyavani has lost her source of income. The family is now dependent on Sathyavani’s husband, who sells fruits. “We borrowed ₹1 lakh at an interest of ₹10 to pay up for this house,” says Sathyavani.

Like her, many have drained out the last of their savings for years to come for a house under the Prime Minister’s housing scheme. “The water supply officer informed us today that water will be released from Tuesday,” says Mahendran.

However, for now, the houses await their first drop of water to flow out of the unused water taps.