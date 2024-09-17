Bellary onion loses out to small onions in Tiruppur district

Steps taken by the Horticulture Department to revive commercial scale cultivation of Bellary onion in Tiruppur have not elicited the desired response from farmers.

Until 10 years ago, Bellary onion used to be the mainstay of farmers in Palladam, Pongalur, Dharapuram and other onion-cultivating areas. The cultivators say they have, over the years, switched over to small onions, owing to better returns.

In recent years, the Horticulture Department attempted to initiate farmers into a cluster approach for reviving Bellary onion cultivation. But, farmers say it is fraught with the risks of price fluctuation vis-a-vis small onions.

Also, the hassles are lesser in cultivation of small onions. The small onions currently command a price of ₹50 a kg, which is much higher than the Bellary onion, said Vijayakumar, a farmer in Kundadam block.

The farmers cultivating small onions on large scales sell their produce to agents, who, in turn, route the loads to the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd., at Nashik in Maharashtra.

Small-scale cultivators usually sell their produce in the local markets and the Uzhavar Sandhais. At the retail points, the small onions command a price of ₹70 a kg, Mr. Vijayakumar said.

According to officials of Horticulture Department, there has not been any demand for Bellary onion seeds from the farmers in recent years. Almost the entire spread of 600 to 700 hectares under onion cultivation is utilised for raising small onions.

According to the farmers, the possibility for future revival of Bellary onion cultivation appears weak since the ground conditions are favourable for cultivation of small onions.

While small onions could be harvested in a 70-day duration, it takes 100 days for Bellary onion. Also, the planting of Bellary onion is cumbersome, requiring deployment of manpower three or four times more than what would suffice for small onion planting, the farmers point out.

The main reason for shifting to small onions, the officials explain, is the fluctuation in the cost of Bellary onion. Due to relative stability in the procurement cost, small onions have found favour with the farmers, a senior official added.

