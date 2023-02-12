ADVERTISEMENT

Being appointed Governor is growth in politics: Radhakrishnan

February 12, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

C.P. Radhakrishnan | Photo Credit: File photo

Being appointed the Governor of a State is growth in politics, former BJP MP C.P. Radhakrishnan said, after President Droupadi Murmu appointed him the Governor of Jharkhand on Sunday.

“My appointment as the Governor of Jharkhand is another honour given by the Union government to Tamil Nadu. I will work to improve the lives of tribal and underprivileged people living in Jharkhand. I will serve as a bridge between the State and the Centre,” he told reporters at his residence in Tiruppur.

The 65-year-old leader was elected as a member of the Lok Sabha from Coimbatore in 1998 after the serial blasts in Coimbatore and again in 1999 when the BJP was an ally of the AIADMK and the DMK respectively. He was defeated in the 2004, 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

He also served as the president of the BJP in Tamil Nadu and the chairman of the All India Coir Board from 2016 to 2019.

Mr. Radhakrishnan will replace former Jharkhand and Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais, who has been appointed the Governor of Maharashtra.

