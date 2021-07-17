Beginning of Aadi observed with religious fervour

People baking filled coconuts in front of their house to mark the beginning of Aadi month, in Salem on Saturday.

SALEM

17 July 2021 23:00 IST

The beginning of Tamil month Aadi was observed with religious fervour here.

Special pujas and traditional coconut roasting (Thengai suduthal) activities marked the beginning of Aadi on Saturday.

Officials from Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department said special pujas were conducted at temples.

Advertising

Advertising

However, as part of the COVID-19 protocols, the public were allowed only to offer prayers at the temple and they were not permitted during the pujas.

Since Saturday evening, significant crowd was noticed at markets as the public gathered to purchase vegetables and puja items for the festival.

Street vendors also set up shops to sell long sticks and coconuts for coconut roasting, a common practice in the region to mark the beginning of Aadi month.

The public will fill coconuts with rice flakes and jaggery among other items and the coconut is roasted in fire which is later taken as prasadam.

The district administration banned visitors to Mettur dam premises and the park on Saturday and Sunday as huge crowd is expected to visit the banks of River Cauvery on these days.