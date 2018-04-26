Beedi workers want ₹ 18,000 a month

Stating that imposition of high taxes under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has affected the industry a lot, beedi workers affiliated to the CITU staged a demonstration in front of the Labour Department in Chennimalai Road here on Thursday.

Led by its S. Kaipani, president, Erode District Beedi Workers Association, members said that workers were badly affected by the imposition of 28% tax on raw materials which is in huge demand. They said due to stringent laws and imposition of new amendments, the industry is facing closure and the labour department has failed to protect the livelihood of the workers. They said that the work is done traditionally for many generations and hence a minimum wage of ₹ 18,000 should be fixed apart from pension of ₹ 3,000 for the retired workers.

They said that companies should provide jobs for six days in a week and as per lay-off act, 50% wage should be given during closure. They wanted the GST to be reduced so that the industry survives and workers continue to get job. They also wanted the Central government scholarships and educational assistance for their children and they should be allowed to utilise the service of welfare hospitals. They also urged the government to construct houses for the workers at a fully subsidised price.