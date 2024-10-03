Bedagampana community wants Bargur panchayat divided into five panchayats

Members of Malaival Bedagampana Lingayat Munnetra Nala Sangam have urged the district administration to divide Bargur panchayat in Anthiyur union into five panchayats for the overall development of the hill area.

The association’s general body meeting was held recently at Periya Sengulam in the hill area. The meeting was chaired by its president T.C. Rayan in which members and people from various hamlets in the hill area took part and discussed problems and issues that affect them. At the end, various resolutions were passed.

A resolution said that over 22,000 people were living in the panchayat for many years now. But, basic amenities, including roads, drinking water, transportation, schools and other amenities remained a problem. “There is a strong need to divide the panchayat into five panchayats so that development activities are carried out,” the resolution added. Another resolution said most of them belonged to the Bedagampana community, whereas they were wrongly mentioned as Lingayat (Jangama) in the government order issued in 1985 and 2009. The resolution wanted the community Bedagampana included in the government gazette.

Another resolution said students of their community should complete at least their graduation and parents and society should encourage them to pursue higher studies. The government high schools at Gundri and Germalam should be upgraded as higher secondary schools with hostel facilities so that students could pursue their studies continuously.

Other resolutions sought BSNL towers at Vellimalai in Anthiyur block and Germalam in Sathyamangalam block, a government college at Thamaraikarai in Bargur hills, and permit them to use the land in survey no 230 in Thurusanampalayam village for their community members to hold festivals. They also wanted Kannada language as a subject in schools in Talavadi block and Bargur hills where their community members reside.

They wanted play grounds created at government schools in Devarmalai, Osur and Bargur villages for the benefit of students. They wanted permission for grazing cattle in the hill area.