Bed strength to be increased in Salem district

The Health Department is working on increasing the number of beds available in the district to treat COVID-19 cases.

COVID-19 care centres

According to officials, they are in discussion with the private hospitals here to allocate beds for COVID-19 treatment with all biosafety measures. Besides this, COVID-19 care centres have been set up in buildings of a few educational institutions here. Deputy Director of Health Services J. Nirmalson said, “Asymptomatic patients will be treated in the COVID-19 care centres set up at a few educational institutions. Serious cases will be treated only in hospitals. Besides, private hospitals have been asked to treat COVID-19 patients under the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme. The COVID-19 wards will be set up according to all biosafety measures.”

Containment zones

As of Sunday, 96 containment zones have been set up in the district and over 15,000 houses are being monitored, the officials said.