Bed strength to be increased at Govt. Erode Medical College Hospital

Erode

08 May 2021 23:01 IST

Following a surge in COVID-19 cases, the district administration has proposed to add 100 beds to the existing facility at the Government Erode Medical College Hospital (GEMCH) at Perundurai here.

Of the 25,240 cases reported so far in the district, 21,454 were discharged and 3,615 were under treatment. A total of 171 persons had lost their lives due to COVID-19.

On an average over 500 cases were reported everyday in the last one week in the district, pushing the need for more beds.

At present, the government facilities in the district have a total of 876 beds-- including 550 in GEMCH, 250 in District Headquarters Hospital and the remaining in the government hospitals at Bhavani, Gobichettipalayam, Perundurai, Sathyamangalam and Anthiyur.

The COVID-19 Care Centres across the district have 2,580 beds and there are 1,085 beds in private hospitals.

Since the beds in GEMCH were fully occupied, and the demand for beds attached with oxygen and ventilator support has gone up, District Collector C. Kathiravan inspected the hospital premises and held discussions with doctors and officials.