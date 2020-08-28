Bed strength to be increased at GHs in Salem

SALEM

28 August 2020 23:27 IST

The Health department has decided to increase beds and facilities at the government hospitals besides the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, the tertiary centre for COVID-19 treatment here.

The number of COVID-19 cases reported in Salem district has been increasing for the past few days with over 400 cases being reported for consecutive days. Besides the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, health officials are planning to increase bed strength at the GHs in Mettur, Attur and Omalur where COVID-19 treatment is being given.

Advertising

Advertising

J. Nirmalson, Deputy Director of Health Services, said there were 260 beds at these hospitals at present and it would be increased up to 375 beds. All beds would have oxygen supply. However, severe cases would be referred to the Salem Hospital.

He said they were working towards increasing the number of COVID-19 care centres and bed strength in the district and they had received about 1,400 beds from Chennai as part of improving the facilities.

Dr. Nirmalson also advised the public to cooperate with officials in the COVID-19 preventive measures. “Persons aged above 60 should avoid venturing out of their houses. People should wear masks and maintain physical distance while going out. Those with comorbid conditions like diabetes, kidney ailments and respiratory ailments should exercise care,” he said.