Bed strength to be increased at COVID-19 care centre

The District administration has planned to increase the number of beds at the COVID-19 care centre it had set up at the Codissia Trade Fair Complex.

The Centre was set up nearly a fortnight ago to treat asymptomatic patients. Those with symptoms are being sent to the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital.

The arrangement was to reduce the burden on resources at the Hospital.

The administration had initially proposed 300 beds and had set up 286.

Now given the increase in positive cases in the district in the past few days, it chose to increase the number of beds to 350, sources said.

In a related development, 89 persons, including four women, were discharged from the Centre on Monday. The administration had taken them to the Centre around a week ago from Selvapuram after persons working in gold smithies tested positive for COVID-19.

At the Centre, the administration had provided television set, carom boards, etc. to keep the persons occupied. It had also posted doctors 24x7, sources said.