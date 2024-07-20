GIFT a SubscriptionGift
B.Ed. graduates petition Edappadi K. Palaniswami in Salem to postpone TNTRB exams

Published - July 20, 2024 07:00 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A group of over 50 Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) graduates submitted a petition to former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday urging the State government to postpone the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) exams.

The graduates met Mr. Palaniswami at his residence in Nedunchalai Nagar, Salem. In their petition, they highlighted that 14,928 B.Ed. graduates had passed the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) conducted by the State government in March 2022 and had received certificates. However, on 11 August 2023, the Supreme Court ruled that B.Ed. graduates are not eligible to be primary school teachers. Consequently, the Tamil Nadu government has barred these graduates from participating in the TNTRB exam scheduled for Sunday, 21 July.

The petitioners requested Mr. Palaniswami to press the state government to postpone the exam and allow the 14,928 affected graduates to participate. They argued that the decision impacted their future and the livelihoods of their families.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Mr. Palaniswami criticised the State government for not filing a review petition with the Supreme Court regarding its verdict. He condemned the government for not allowing B.Ed. graduates to sit for the exams and urged the authorities to consider the implications for the 14,928 families affected. He called on the government to postpone the exam, provide adequate time for the graduates to apply, and permit them to participate.

