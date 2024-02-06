ADVERTISEMENT

Beautification works at Salem’s Bodinaickenpatti lake in full swing

February 06, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari

The Bodinaickenpatti Lake, spread over 20.25 acres, covers Old Suramangalam and J.J. Nagar and is an important water source in the locality. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

The Salem Corporation expects work on restoring and beautifying Bodinaickenpatti Lake, which is in full swing, to be completed soon.

Spread over 20.25 acres, the lake covering Old Suramangalam and J.J. Nagar, is an important source of water in the locality. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, during his visit to the city in 2021, had announced that the lake would be restored at a cost of ₹19 crore. Based on the announcement, a detailed project report (DPR) was prepared in 2022 and sent to the concerned departments for approval. After the consent, a tender was floated, and a private company got the tender. The work order was issued on June 4, 2023, and work will be completed before June 2024.

Salem Corporation officials said that restoration works include fencing the lake, strengthening bunds, incorporating a walking path, a park, a separate place for fishing, measures to prevent rainwater from flooding nearby areas, and separate places for birds and animals to drink water. Through these works, groundwater pollution will be curbed as sewage water will not enter the lake. Likewise, rainwater will be stored in the lake, paving the way for an increase in groundwater levels in the locality. More than 50% of the works have been completed, and the remaining will be completed before June 2024, officials added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US