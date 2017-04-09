Coimbatore

Beautification of tank nearing completion

NEW LOOK: Beautification work at Thayirpalayam tank near Chithode in Erode is nearing completion.

Beautification work at the sprawling Kutta Thayirpalayam tank along Sathy Road is nearing completion.

Cleaning of the tank attached to Anjaneyar Temple on a spread of about 4.5 acres is almost over and spaces are now being cleared for parking, landscaping and walking track.

With the funding of ₹ 1.4 crore provided by the Environment Ministry, the District Rural Development Agency that commenced the revamp of the tank about a year ago is also constructing a boundary wall to prevent encroachments in future.

The scanty rainfall, in a way, enabled timely completion of works, president of Perodu Panchayat Periyasamy said, adding that in all probability, the entire works will be completed in a month or two.

