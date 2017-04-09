Beautification of tank nearing completion

Beautification work at the sprawling Kutta Thayirpalayam tank along Sathy Road is nearing completion.

Cleaning of the tank attached to Anjaneyar Temple on a spread of about 4.5 acres is almost over and spaces are now being cleared for parking, landscaping and walking track.

With the funding of ₹ 1.4 crore provided by the Environment Ministry, the District Rural Development Agency that commenced the revamp of the tank about a year ago is also constructing a boundary wall to prevent encroachments in future.

The scanty rainfall, in a way, enabled timely completion of works, president of Perodu Panchayat Periyasamy said, adding that in all probability, the entire works will be completed in a month or two.