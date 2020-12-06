Beautification of Monkey Falls under way

Coimbatore

06 December 2020 21:54 IST

Forest Department plans installations related to monkeys depicting their mentions in Sangam literature

Monkey Falls, the popular tourism spot at Aliyar on Pollachi - Valparai road, is currently undergoing a makeover.

In a novel initiative, the Forest Department is beautifying the premises of the waterfalls with installations related to monkeys, depicting their mentions in Sangam literature.

Erode-based artist Eswaramoorthy has already completed one cement installation.

I. Anwardeen, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Coimbatore Circle), said the Department has planned a total of six installations which depict monkeys in different natural settings as per songs selected from Sangam literature works namely Agananooru, Nattrinai and Ainkurunuru, which are part of the eight anthologies of Sangam literature.

One of the installations is based on the 82nd poem of Agananooru which describes how a group of monkeys watched the dance of a peacock in the forest in awe.

“The idea behind the installations based on Sangam literature is to connect culture with conservation,” he said.

He said that a butterfly park will also come up on the premises of the waterfall where an interpretation centre is already functional.

For the butterfly park, the Department will procure host plants that attract different types of butterflies.

Arockiaraj Xavier, Deputy Field Director of ATR and District Forest Officer of Pollachi Forest Division, said the works are expected to be completed before an official announcement is made on the opening of tourism spots managed by the Forest Department across the State.

Monkey Falls and other tourism spots managed by the Forest Department are remaining closed for visitors from March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Monkey Falls is situated on the side of Pollachi - Valparai road at Anamalai foothills, it used to attract hundreds of visitors per day before the pandemic.