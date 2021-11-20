Coimbatore

Beauticians condemn sexual assault on minor girl

Beauticians gathered in front of the Collectorate here on Saturday and condemned the alleged sexual assault by a school teacher on a 17-year-old student which led to her death by suicide in Coimbatore and demanded stern action against the accused.

The members of Association of Professional Beauticians raised slogans against school authorities who did not take any action on the student’s complaint.

They demanded that the State government should initiate stern action against the accused and take measures to prevent such incidents in future.


