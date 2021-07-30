Bear attacks youth in Valparai

This is the second bear attack in the Valparai forest range in two days

A youth was injured following an attack by a sloth bear near Valparai in Coimbatore district late on Thursday.

According to Valparai forest range officer K. Jayachandran, Vasanth (22) along with four of his friends visited Ayyarpadi at around 10 p.m. on Thursday. Close to 11 p.m., he had a close encounter with the sloth bear, which attacked him below his left eye. Mr. Vasanth was rushed to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and was under treatment as of Friday.

This is the second bear attack in Valparai forest range in two days -- a sloth bear had killed a 36-year-old man at Villoni lower division on Tuesday, following which the Forest Department placed a cage to trap the bear.

Mr. Jayachandran said on Friday that a fresh cage will be placed at Ayyarpadi along with camera traps to trace the sloth bear. “The public are advised to not venture outside during the night,” he said.