Be transparent in reporting COVID-19 deaths, govt. told

Salem

16 June 2020 22:41 IST

General Secretary of Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi E.R. Eswaran wanted the State government to be transparent while reporting COVID-19 active cases and deaths.

Speaking to reporters in Namakkal, Mr. Eswaran said, “the government should take strong measures to reduce cases in Chennai.”

Mr. Eswaran said that false cases are being filed against Namakkal MP A.K.P. Chinraj and said that they would indulge in protests if the cases are not withdrawn.

