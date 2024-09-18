Be inquisitive, know your weakness and keep up with the times, civil service aspirants told

K. Harish, an IRS officer, and alumnus of Government College of Technology, Coimbatore has said that he what he is, because of his roots here. He was speaking at the civil service aspirants meet at organised by The Hindu and Shankar IAS Academy.

He said that anyone who dreams of being a civil servant should possess the quality of honesty and Integrity, showcase selflessness (looking beyond self and working for social good) and improve the ability to listening to others. As he took the audience with him, he asked them to focus on developing three major qualities to be successful in their lives - having inquisitiveness, know your weakness, and keep up with the times.

He appreciated the eco-system developed in the college with an active administrative aspirants club for the civil services aspirants. He encouraged them to keep up their perseverance in their preparation, which is crucial for overcoming any shortcomings and develop the habit of knowledge-sharing with other peer groups. He said that reading newspapers and magazines would help them to develop perspectives and thoughts. He answered a volley of questions from the students, including how a civil servant handles the stress and political pressures. He advised the students to take guidance from mentors.

R.S. Arun, Branch Head, Shankar IAS Academy spoke in detail about the examination patterns and interacted with students. He asked the students to develop diversified reading and use The Hindu as a good reference material.

He said that the three stages of the examination viz., prelims, mains and interviews would test their reading, writing and communication skills. He also highlighted the opportunities available in other competitive examinations such as SSC, TNPSC, etc for the engineering students. The process of preparation would redefine yourself to be a successful personality, he said.

J. Anbazhagan Vijay, Induction Co-ordinator, shared insights on the history and evolution of civil services examinations in India.

G. Ravindra Devi Revathy, Staff Co-ordinator of Administrative Aspirants Council, Government College of Technology welcomed the gathering.

Over 600 students attended the event. Special publications from The Hindu Group worth ₹25,000 were presented to AAC library, for the benefit of students by Shankar IAS Academy.