Be courteous while interacting with the public: SP tells police officials

Superintendent of Police E. Sai Charan Tejaswi interacting with police officials in Krishnagiri on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

Superintendent of Police E. Sai Charan Tejaswi has advised the police officials to be courteous while interacting with the public and to prevent any untoward incidents.

The SP interacted with the police officials here and advised them to maintain high standards during policing. He advised them to be polite, courteous and firm while interacting with the public.

He added that personnel need not react emotionally if someone tried to instigate them and advised them to make video recordings in such situations. He advised the officials to provide CSR or FIR copies to the public or an acknowledgement when they visit the station with a complaint. Mr. Tejaswi advised officials to take preventive action against potential offenders.


