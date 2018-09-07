Be a perfect road user, get a prize

Coimbatore City Deputy Commissioner of Police Sujith Kumar distributing prizes to road users at the LIC junction on Avinashi Road in the city on Thursday. LIC Senior Divisional Manager Fazlul Rahman is in the picture. | Photo Credit: S. SIVA SARAVANAN

As part of the Insurance Week celebrations, LIC Coimbatore division organised a traffic awareness programme in association with the Coimbatore City Police here on Thursday.

The programme was organised at the LIC junction on Avinashi Road to highlight the message to the public that every road user who complies with the road rules is a gift to the nation.

“Be a perfect road user and take away a prize” was the catch line for the road users to adhere to the safety rules such as wearing helmet properly with chin strap, driving car with seat belt, stopping buses at stopline at signals and wearing proper uniform and badge for auto drivers.

The perfect road users were given away prizes at the LIC junction by Deputy Commissioner of Police Sujith Kumar in the presence of Senior Divisional Manager of LIC Fazlul Rahman. Chief Traffic Warden of Coimbatore city S. Sivaramakrishnan was also present.