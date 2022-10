A Block Development Officer (BDO) was placed under suspension for negligence in duty on Monday.

M. Raja (59) is the BDO of Magudanchavadi block in the district. In the review meeting conducted by the Collector on September 30, he did not participate. Likewise, in the Gram Sabha meeting held on Sunday, Mr. Raja did not participate. Considering this, District Collector S. Karmegam issued a suspension order to the BDO on Monday.