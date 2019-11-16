BDO orders cleaning of water tanks in defunct dyeing units

As part of the anti-dengue drive carried out by the District Administration, Block Development Officer V. Kanagaraj ordered the cleaning of water tanks in 10 defunct dyeing units at Mudalipalayam here.

The order, which was issued on Thursday, gave the garment companies time till Saturday to clean the tanks. “The units have been non-functional since 2011,” he said.

As the units had abandoned the water tanks that were earlier used for purification of effluents, rainwater began to stagnate in these tanks, enabling breeding of mosquitoes, Mr. Kanagaraj said.

Strict action would be taken if the tanks were not cleaned by Saturday, he added.

Meanwhile, officials severed the water connection of a house at Mudalipalayam here on Thursday as the residents allegedly did not cooperate with them during the anti-dengue drive. “We wanted to check the house for mosquito breeding, but the tenants, two north Indians employed in a garment unit, did not allow us inside,” he said.