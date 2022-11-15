Battery operated vehicles to be used for waste collection in the Nilgiris

November 15, 2022 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST

Nine battery-operated garbage collection vehicles will be used for waste collection in four town panchayats in the Nilgiris soon.

The vehicles, which have arrived at Kotagiri, will be used in Kotagiri, Ketti, Naduvattam and Jagathala panchayats, officials said. The vehicles will be used to reach houses and businesses which are located on roads which are inaccessible to the larger vehicles. The vehicles will ensure that houses and businesses located in narrower and steeper streets can be reached by conservancy workers during the door-to-door collection of waste employed in town panchayats, officials added.

ADVERTISEMENT

An official from the Kotagiri town panchayat also said that usage of the vehicles will send a message to local residents about sustainable and clean energy, and that battery-operated vehicles can also be used in the Nilgiris. The range of the vehicles as well as their feasibility will only be understood once they are put to use, as it will vary on the amount of garbage that is collected, and the areas in which the vehicles are used.

The vehicles will be very useful in the town panchayats where solid waste management is a challenge due to the lack of equipment and manpower to effectively collect and process garbage. In Kotagiri alone, waste management will have to cover 21 wards with an estimated population of around 38,000, with the local body employing around 100 conservancy workers. Officials said that around four tonnes of waste is collected every day and sorted at the waste processing facility in Kannika Devi Colony.

Trending

In a statement, Nilgiris District Collector S.P.Amrith said that a total of 30 battery-operated vehicles to collect garbage has been allotted to town panchayats in the Nilgiris under the Kalaignar Nagapura Membattu Thittam. He said that the first batch of vehicles have been delivered to the local bodies.