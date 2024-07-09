ADVERTISEMENT

Battery-operated minibus at Kolli Hills gets good response

Updated - July 09, 2024 08:00 pm IST

Published - July 09, 2024 07:57 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari

The mini-bus introduced by the Forest Department at Kolli Hills in Namakkal District in Tamil Nadu recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A battery-operated minibus provided by the Forest Department in Kolli Hills for the benefit of tourists has received an encouraging response and soon the Department will take a decision on extending its service.

Kolli Hills in Namakkal district, home to attractions like Arappaleeswarar Temple, Masila Falls Ettukaiamman Temple, Vasalurpatti Boat House, and Seekuparai View Point, attracts thousands of tourists, especially during weekends and seasons. The Forest Department brought Masila Falls under its purview.

Meanwhile on June 25, the Department introduced a battery-operated minibus at Kolli Hills for ₹13 lakh. The bus can carry 11 tourists. In the first phase, the bus operated for six km from Arappaleeswarar Temple to Ettukaiamman Temple and Masila Falls. The tourists pay Rs. 50 per head and found the service useful.

Namakkal District Forest Officer (DFO) S. Kalanithi said the Department provided the minibus facility to reduce pollution. A decision will be taken next week on extending the facility to cover more tourist spots. Based on the direction from higher officials, a decision will be taken soon, he added.

