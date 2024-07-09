GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Battery-operated minibus at Kolli Hills gets good response

Updated - July 09, 2024 08:00 pm IST

Published - July 09, 2024 07:57 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari
The mini-bus introduced by the Forest Department at Kolli Hills in Namakkal District in Tamil Nadu recently.

The mini-bus introduced by the Forest Department at Kolli Hills in Namakkal District in Tamil Nadu recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A battery-operated minibus provided by the Forest Department in Kolli Hills for the benefit of tourists has received an encouraging response and soon the Department will take a decision on extending its service.

Kolli Hills in Namakkal district, home to attractions like Arappaleeswarar Temple, Masila Falls Ettukaiamman Temple, Vasalurpatti Boat House, and Seekuparai View Point, attracts thousands of tourists, especially during weekends and seasons. The Forest Department brought Masila Falls under its purview.

Meanwhile on June 25, the Department introduced a battery-operated minibus at Kolli Hills for ₹13 lakh. The bus can carry 11 tourists. In the first phase, the bus operated for six km from Arappaleeswarar Temple to Ettukaiamman Temple and Masila Falls. The tourists pay Rs. 50 per head and found the service useful.

Namakkal District Forest Officer (DFO) S. Kalanithi said the Department provided the minibus facility to reduce pollution. A decision will be taken next week on extending the facility to cover more tourist spots. Based on the direction from higher officials, a decision will be taken soon, he added.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.