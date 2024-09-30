GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Battery-laden lorry gutted in fire near Perundurai in T.N.

While approaching Pethampalayam Pirivu on the Salem-Coimbatore NH, the lorry’s fuel tank reportedly exploded. The driver immediately stopped the vehicle and escaped unhurt

Published - September 30, 2024 04:44 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
The battery-laden lorry that was completely gutted in a fire near Perundurai in Erode district in Tamil Nadu on Monday, September 30, 2024

The battery-laden lorry that was completely gutted in a fire near Perundurai in Erode district in Tamil Nadu on Monday, September 30, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A battery-laden lorry was fully gutted in a fire on the Salem-Coimbatore National Highway near Perundurai in Erode, Tamil Nadu, on Monday (September 30, 2024).

The police said the lorry, driven by a person named Ezhumalai, was carrying batteries from Pune to Coimbatore.

While approaching Pethampalayam Pirivu on the national highway, the fuel tank reportedly exploded. The driver immediately stopped the vehicle and escaped unhurt.

The fire, which completely consumed the vehicle, was put out by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Perundurai, reportedly after several hours.

Vehicle movement was disrupted on the national highway. Perundurai police cleared the traffic, restoring normalcy. An inquiry is on to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Published - September 30, 2024 04:44 pm IST

Related Topics

Erode / fire

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.