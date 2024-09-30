Battery-laden lorry gutted in fire near Perundurai in T.N.

A battery-laden lorry was fully gutted in a fire on the Salem-Coimbatore National Highway near Perundurai in Erode, Tamil Nadu, on Monday (September 30, 2024).

The police said the lorry, driven by a person named Ezhumalai, was carrying batteries from Pune to Coimbatore.

While approaching Pethampalayam Pirivu on the national highway, the fuel tank reportedly exploded. The driver immediately stopped the vehicle and escaped unhurt.

The fire, which completely consumed the vehicle, was put out by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Perundurai, reportedly after several hours.

Vehicle movement was disrupted on the national highway. Perundurai police cleared the traffic, restoring normalcy. An inquiry is on to ascertain the cause of the fire.