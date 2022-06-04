Battery car dedicated for emergency care in Krishnagiri
A battery car for patients was inducted into service at the Government Medical College Hospital here by Collector S. Dhivyadarshini on Saturday. The battery car was dedicated to service under the Collector’s discretionary funds at a cost of ₹6.72 lakh for use at the emergency maternity ward.
