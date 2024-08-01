GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bathing banned at river Cauvery on Aadi Perukku in Erode

Published - August 01, 2024 12:35 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The ban is not only for two days but also during days when flood warning is in force

With the discharge from Mettur into River Cauvery continues to be at 1.70 lakh cusecs, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Board has banned devotees from taking a holy dip in the river located near temples on August 3 and 4.

A release from the Joint Commissioner of HR and CE A.T. Paranjothi said the district administration has issued a flood alert and devotees are banned from taking bath in the river located near the temples that are under its control. 

Devotees will not be allowed to enter the river at Bhavani Arulmigu Sangameshwarar Thirukovil, Kodumudi Arulmigu Magudeswarar and Veeranarayana Perumal Thirukovil, Kangayampalayam Arulmigu Nattatreeswarar Thirukovil, Nanjai Kalamangalam Mathiya Pureeswarar Kalyana Varadaraja Perumal, Arulmigu Kulavilakkamman Thirukovil, Ammapettai Arulmigu Chokkanatha Swamy Thirukovil, Unjalur Arulmigu Mariamman and Chellandiyamman, Pasur Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundareswarar Thirukovil, Nanjai Kilambadi Arulmigu Kailasanathar Thirukovil and small temples located near the river in the district. 

The release said the ban is not only for two days but also during days when flood warning is in force.

The release said to enable devotees perform rituals and prayers on Aadi amavasai, water from the river would be supplied through pipelines at temples in Bhavani, Kodumudi, Kangayampalayam, Ammapettai and Kulavilakku. Hence, devotees are asked to use the facility.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.