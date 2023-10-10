ADVERTISEMENT

Bathing banned at Kodiveri anicut in Erode district

October 10, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Kodiveri anicut in Erode received 1,302 cusecs of water on Tuesday morning. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Water Resources Department on Tuesday banned tourists from bathing at Kodiveri anicut, as overnight rain at Gobichettipalayam and Sathyamangalam has led to flooding at the anicut.

The anicut, constructed across River Bhavani, is located 15 km from Gobichettipalayam on the road to Sathyamangalam. Rain accompanied by strong winds lashed many places in the district on Monday night leading to increase in water flow at the anicut.

On Tuesday morning the anicut received 1,302 cusecs of water leading to flooding. As a safety measure, bathing has been banned at the anicut.

The district  received a total rainfall of 227.80 mm. The rainfall recorded in other places were: Talavadi 33 mm, Kodumudi 30.80 mm, Sathyamangalam and Perundurai each 27 mm, Gobichettipalayam 25.20 mm, Bhavani 21.40 mm and Bhavanisagar Dam 16 mm.

