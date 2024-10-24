ADVERTISEMENT

Bathing ban at Kodiveri anicut

Published - October 24, 2024 02:28 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Water Resources Department on Thursday (October 24, 2024) banned visitors from bathing at Kodiveri anicut, as overnight rain at Bhavanisagar and Sathyamangalam has led to flooding at the anicut.

The anicut, constructed across River Bhavani, is located 15 km from Gobichettipalayam. Rain accompanied by strong winds lashed many places on Wednesday night leading to increase in water flow at the anicut. On Thursday morning the anicut received 860 cusecs of water leading to flooding. As a safety measure, bathing has been banned at the anicut.

The district received a total rainfall of 174.80 mm. The rainfall recorded in other places were, Bhavanisagar dam 85.60 mm, Sathyamangalam 51 mm, Talavadi 22 mm and Kodiveri anicut 13.20 mm.

