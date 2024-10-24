GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bathing ban at Kodiveri anicut

Published - October 24, 2024 02:28 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Water Resources Department on Thursday (October 24, 2024) banned visitors from bathing at Kodiveri anicut, as overnight rain at Bhavanisagar and Sathyamangalam has led to flooding at the anicut.

The anicut, constructed across River Bhavani, is located 15 km from Gobichettipalayam. Rain accompanied by strong winds lashed many places on Wednesday night leading to increase in water flow at the anicut. On Thursday morning the anicut received 860 cusecs of water leading to flooding. As a safety measure, bathing has been banned at the anicut.

The district received a total rainfall of 174.80 mm. The rainfall recorded in other places were, Bhavanisagar dam 85.60 mm, Sathyamangalam 51 mm, Talavadi 22 mm and Kodiveri anicut 13.20 mm.

Published - October 24, 2024 02:28 pm IST

Related Topics

Erode / rains

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.