Basic amenities will be ensured in rehabilitation camp in Namakkal, says Minister

December 30, 2022 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - NAMAKKAL

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Gingee K.S. Masthan on Friday visited the families at the Sri Lankan Tamil rehabilitation camp at Paramathi Velur and interacted with them.

Accompanied by Minister of Forests M. Mathiventhan, the Minister met a 62-year-old woman, who said that she was suffering from cancer and sought financial assistance for medical expenses. The Minister handed over ₹25,000 to her and asked her to undergo treatment at the earliest. A total of 408 families were living in the camp and the Minister assured them of all the basic amenities.

Addressing the media, the Minister said that there were 106 Sri Lankan rehabilitation camps in the State and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced ₹317 crore worth schemes for the welfare of the families. “Camps are being inspected and steps will be taken to fulfill their needs”, he added.

Tiruchengode Revenue Divisional Officer Kowsalya, Tahsildar Kalaiselvi, Special Tahsildar Shahul Hameed and other officials were present.

