Barur lake opened for irrigation

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy releasing water in East and West channels from Barur lake in Krishnagiri on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

The sluices of Barur lake was opened for irrigation on Thursday for first crop cultivation.

According to a release, agriculture land in seven villages would benefit through this discharge.

District Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy raised the shutters of the lake Chief Minister M.K.Stalin had ordered on June 29 for release of waters from the lake through East and West main canals for first crop cultivation, a release said.

According to a release, 70 cusecs of water would be released through the canal for irrigation here for 135 days. Water would be released through the canals until November 12, a release said.

Agricultural lands in Barur, Arasampatti, Pendrahalli, Kizhkuppam, Kottapatti, Jingalkathirampatti and Thathampatti would benefit from the discharge. 1,583.75 acres of land would be irrigated through East main canal and 813.67 acres of land would be irrigated through West main canal.


