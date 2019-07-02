Barur lake opened for irrigation for first cropping season

The sluices of Barur lake was opened for irrigation for the first cropping season starting this month here in Pochampalli on Tuesday. Barur lake’s sluices to the East and the West main canals were opened up to irrigate over 2397.42 acres in Pochampalli.

The lake waters are key source of irrigation to its watershed, which includes seven panchayats in Pochampalli. They include wetlands in Barur, Arsampatty, Pendarhalli, Keezhkuppam, Kottapatty, Jingalkadirampatty, and Thadampatty panchayats.

A total of 70 cusecs is being released from the lake for a period of 135 days. The water from the East canal is being released at 50 cusecs and from the West canal at 20 cusecs. The released water will be managed by turn system, of three days of open shutters, followed by four days of closed shutters to enable water availability throughout the span of the cropping season.

The waters that were opened on July 2, will be released until November 13, for a period of 135 days. Through this, a total of 1583.75 acres will be irrigated through the East main canal of Barur lake. Similarly, a total of 813.67 acres will be irrigated through the West main canal of the lake.

Earlier, Collector S. Prabhakar lifted the sluices for irrigation and urged the farmers to ensure the water released was used judiciously and amicably. Further, the farmers were urged to cooperate with the Public Works Department in maintaining the turn system to enable the schedule of water distribution. The sluices will be closed on November 13 as per the schedule and the time table will not be extended or revised for any reason, the administration has said.