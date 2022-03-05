Barn owls spread wings to freedom after two months care by Forest Dept.

The five barn owls that were released by the Forest Department into natural habitat in Coimbatore on Friday night.

Forest Department staff and members of voluntary organisation Animal Rescuers in Coimbatore were into a unique job for the past two months – taking care of five barn owl ( Tyto alba) chicks.

As barn owls are nocturnal, the Department staff and volunteers of Animal Rescuers made special arrangements for the chicks in the avian recuperation centre on the campus of the Coimbatore District Forest Officer’s (DFO) office.

The Department received the chicks from a family at Singanallur in the city on January 7. Since then, the routine for the staff at the aviary ranged from controlling light to the cage of the chicks (as their eyes are more light sensitive) to feeding them.

DFO T.K. Ashok Kumar released four of the five chicks into the natural environment on Friday night as part of observing the World Environment Day.

“Of the five chicks we received, four were released after full growth of their wings. One bird has been retained at the aviary for further care. The chicks were taken care of under the guidance of Forest Veterinary Officer A. Sukumar and other experts,” he said.

The aviary had a flight cage where the owls learnt to fly. Apart from natural feeds, they were given vitamins and other supplements.

Vinny R. Peter, director of community education with Animal Rescuers, said that barn owls play a very significant role in urban environments as they control rats by feeding on them. Their diet mainly consists of rodents.

According to her, as barn owls and owlets are nocturnal, they rest in a place until dusk without being noticed by other birds like crows if they are forced to fly from their nests or hideouts. In the absence of parent birds in such cases, people may think that the chicks were abandoned. Also, some people do not like owls nesting in their residence or house premises due to various beliefs and superstitions, though they are harmless creatures.

The Forest Department can be reached for the rescue of wild animals, birds and snakes in distress at 0422-2456922 and ‎1800 4254 5456.