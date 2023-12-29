GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bargur Cattle Research Station gets award for conservation of breed

December 29, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
S. Meenakshi Sundaram (third left), Director, Centre for Animal Production Studies, TANUVAS, Chennai, and P. Ganapathi (second left), Assistant Professor and Head, Bargur Cattle Research Station, receiving the award for conservation of Bargur breed.

S. Meenakshi Sundaram (third left), Director, Centre for Animal Production Studies, TANUVAS, Chennai, and P. Ganapathi (second left), Assistant Professor and Head, Bargur Cattle Research Station, receiving the award for conservation of Bargur breed. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bargur Cattle Research Station was awarded third place in the large ruminant category (institutions) by ICAR - National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR) for conservation of the Bargur breed.

The cattle, known for its endurance, speed and trotting ability, is native to Bargur forest areas in Anthiyur Taluk and the average milk production of the cow is less than three litres a day. The breed is reared mostly in forest areas by Lingayats and other Solagars and Malayali Gounders in the hill area.

The population of the breed that was 95,400 in 1977 declined to 9,091 in 2003 and the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) established the research station at Bargur. The objective is to maintain the nucleus herd of Bargur breed of cattle, conservation, production and supply of breeding stocks to the farmers in the breeding tract and genetic improvement of the breed. Currently, 137 cattle are being maintained at the research station.

The centre functions under the Directorate of Centre for Animal Production Studies of the university and was given the award by NBAGR, Haryana. S. Meenakshi Sundaram, Director, Centre for Animal Production Studies, TANUVAS, Chennai and P. Ganapathi, Assistant Professor and Head, Bargur Cattle Research Station received the award.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.