Bargur Cattle Research Station gets award for conservation of breed

December 29, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - ERODE

Bargur Cattle Research Station was awarded third place in the large ruminant category (institutions) by ICAR - National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR) for conservation of the Bargur breed.

The cattle, known for its endurance, speed and trotting ability, is native to Bargur forest areas in Anthiyur Taluk and the average milk production of the cow is less than three litres a day. The breed is reared mostly in forest areas by Lingayats and other Solagars and Malayali Gounders in the hill area.

The population of the breed that was 95,400 in 1977 declined to 9,091 in 2003 and the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) established the research station at Bargur. The objective is to maintain the nucleus herd of Bargur breed of cattle, conservation, production and supply of breeding stocks to the farmers in the breeding tract and genetic improvement of the breed. Currently, 137 cattle are being maintained at the research station.

The centre functions under the Directorate of Centre for Animal Production Studies of the university and was given the award by NBAGR, Haryana. S. Meenakshi Sundaram, Director, Centre for Animal Production Studies, TANUVAS, Chennai and P. Ganapathi, Assistant Professor and Head, Bargur Cattle Research Station received the award.