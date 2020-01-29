Bargur cattle milk fetches good income for farmers

Tribal farmers in Bargur hills, who were without permanent income in all these years, have started to feel the change after they began marketing the milk from the indigenous breeds of Bargur cattle that is known for its high nutritive and medicinal properties.

The cattle, known for its endurance, speed and trotting ability, is a native to Bargur forest areas in Anthiyur Taluk and the average milk production of the cow is less than three litres a day. The population of the breed that was over one lakh declined to less than 5,000 a few years ago and hence Bargur Cattle Research Station was established to conserve the breed. In the absence of marketing opportunities, farmers used to sell the milk for less than ₹ 20 a litre to tea shops in their area and sell their cattle during the annual Sri Gurunathaswamy Temple festival at Anthiyur.

Hence, to conserve the breed and also provide regular income to the farmers, Surabi Milk and Agri Products Producers’ Group was formed in November, 2019 that have 311 farmers as its members currently.

C. Karthikeyan, Field Officer, said that two vehicles procure milk from farmers within 25 km radius from Oosimalai, Eratti, Bejalatti, Devarmalai and other hamlets and transport it to the cooling centre at Thamaraikarai that has a capacity of 500 litres. Later, the milk is transported to Anthiyur and Erode and sold, cow’s milk at ₹ 100 per litre, and buffalo’s milk at ₹ 90 per litre, he added.

Appaiyaa of Thamaraikarai, a dairy farmer, said that earlier he used to sell a litre of milk for ₹ 15 to 20 to a tea stall fetching him less than ₹ 600 a month. “Earlier, income is not permanent. But now I get ₹ 45 for a litre of milk”, he added. Channappan of the same area said that he is getting an average of ₹ 1,500 to ₹ 1,700 a month by selling the milk. Since 80% of the land is rain-fed, farmers cultivate ragi, maize, French beans and small millets that is stored by them for longer use. Since there is little income from the cattle, we sell it during the temple festival and purchase things and arrange marriage for children, he said.

P. Alagesan, Senior Scientist and Head, ICAR - Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), MYRADA at Gobichettipalayam told The Hindu that income of the farmers has started to improve which is also permanent. He said that proposal is to widen the procurement area, increase the storage capacity to 1,000 litre and open sales outlets at Chinthamani Cooperative Supermarket and at the District Police office canteen. “Besides ensuring stable income for farmers, it also helps in conserving the breed”, he added.